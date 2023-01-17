WWE reportedly considering splitting up Roman Reigns' titles at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has cemented his spot as one of the all-time greatest champions and leading event talent in the history of WWE. The Tribal Chief has managed to keep a stronghold on both top titles, but his historic run as the champion could be coming to an end soon this year.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 and won the WWE Championship from his longtime rival Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Head of the Table still holds both titles to this day and has overcome every challenge put in front of him to retain them.

The leader of Bloodline has carried the main event scene from the Thunderdome era to the new creative direction of Triple H, leading many fans to question when his run will end. Speaking over on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE plotting plans to have Roman Reigns drop the titles at WrestleMania 39.

"I guess there’s talk of breaking that one up already, this year, maybe at WrestleMania," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T RSN)

Triple H's direction for Reigns now seems to be making or finding a credible challenger for him to main event against at this year's WrestleMania. Fans have been wondering if The Rock will be the one to come after The Tribal Chief and knock him off his throne in WWE.

Vince Russo discusses Roman Reigns taking on Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 instead of The Rock

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the prospect of Roman Reigns' next opponent being 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is set to put his titles on the line against one of his former opponents, Kevin Owens, at Royal Rumble 2023 and is expected to come out on top again. Following this match, there is a lot of chatter surrounding the possibility of the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock coming to life at this year's WrestleMania. However, that may not happen if the Great One cannot clear up his schedule this April for a match.

Speaking over on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer discussed 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin stepping in to fill the spot left at WrestleMania 39 against The Head of the Table.

"He's not gonna do anything to tarnish the legacy, not Steve Austin. He would not be coming back unless he thought he could one thousand percent deliver. No doubt about it. So, if Austin's saying, 'I'm coming back, I wanna come back,' I know he one thousand percent [is ready to come back]." [2:27 – 2:48]

Do you think Roman Reigns will leave with both titles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.

