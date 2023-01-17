Multi-time WWE Champion reportedly set to appear at the Royal Rumble 

With the road to WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, recent reports have suggested that Brock Lesnar is set to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event later this month.

Fans have not seen The Beast since November 2022 after he narrowly escaped with a win against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to a recent post from Xero News, Brock Lesnar will be back at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28th.

"Brock Lesnar is set to appear at the Royal Rumble i'm told."

The Beast is no stranger to the Royal Rumble match as he is one of nine stars to win the marquee battle royal more than once, first in 2003 and also in 2022.

Which WWE star will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

After losing twice last year against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, The Beast is far from the world title picture. Therefore his road to WrestleMania this year is relatively uncertain.

Another recent post from Xero News named the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Bobby Lashley as potential opponents for him.

"The belief backstage is Lesnar vs Gunther would not be for the IC Title. BUT if its not Lesnar vs Gunther, we may not even get that Chamber match, as Lashley vs Lesnar 3 is still being [spoken] about for WM39 - internally, it has not been 100% decided yet."

During his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Brock Lesnar has faced off against some of the company's greatest stars at WrestleMania, such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

