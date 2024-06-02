WWE reportedly delaying major championship match; filling time ahead of SummerSlam

This week on WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax made it clear that she was coming for Bayley's Women's Championship if she was still the Women's Champion at SummerSlam. Nia was drafted to SmackDown last month.

Of course, Triple H announced that the King and Queen of the Ring would get a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam. This means that the build for that title match has already begun but Jax won't get her shot for another two months.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this is the reason for Piper Niven's title shot at Clash at the Castle on June 15th. The Scottish star is seemingly a filler match for Bayley, while she warms up for that SummerSlam clash.

“The major match is the Nia Jax match and they just did this to fill time until we get to it.”

The issue here is that SummerSlam isn't until August and after Clash at the Castle: Scotland, there is still the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event that they need to push past. It's unclear why Triple H made the match for SummerSlam when it's still around eight weeks away.

It would have made much more sense to allow the winner to cash in on the opportunity when they were ready, which would allow Jax to face Bayley at Clash at the Castle or Money in the Bank.

Piper Niven is being pushed because she is in her hometown for WWE Clash at the Castle

While there are a number of reasons why Niven has been given this spot at Clash at the Castle, the main one is the fact that she is performing in Glasgow, Scotland as a Scottish WWE Superstar.

Piper Niven will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship

While Niven will be a heel, it seems that the Scottish audience will be ready to welcome her for her first major championship match on the main roster.

Her tag team partner Chelsea Green will also seemingly be in her corner to ensure she has an advantage.

