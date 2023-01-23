WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain (AOP) along with their former manager and Hall of Famer Paul Ellering.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions were let go by the company during the mass release of budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Prior to their departure, they were part of a heelish faction with Seth Rollins and Murphy during The Visionary's run as "The Monday Night Messiah."

They went on to form their own wrestling promotion called Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) but never held a single show.

According to Fightful Select, there have been internal discussions within WWE about bringing back AOP and Paul Ellering, most likely to the main roster. They were all part of the black and gold era of NXT but never made it to the main roster as a trio.

Akam and Rezar are both under the age of 30 and aren't currently signed to any major wrestling promotion.

WWE has rehired multiple talents under the Triple H regime

Last year, after Triple H gained control of WWE following Vince McMahon's departure, he brought back a number of stars that were let go during the pandemic.

The first was Dakota Kai, who made a surprise return at SummerSlam last July alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. They went on to form a stable known as Damage CTRL.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules, and most recently, Bronson Reed made his main roster debut a few weeks ago during an episode of RAW.

With the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches set to take place very soon, it'll be interesting to see how many stars will make their returns.

Would you like to see The Authors of Pain return? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes