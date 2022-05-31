WWE reportedly expected Malcolm Bivens (Stokeley Hathaway) to sign with AEW

Former NXT 2.0 talent Malcolm Bivens has signed with All Elite Wrestling under his real name Stokeley Hathaway. He was released from WWE last month after refusing to renew his contract.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE expected the former Diamond Mine manager to join AEW after he opted not to remain in the company and rejected a main roster contract:

"The WWE people on the day he was fired, it came out he wouldn’t sign a new contract. They were all basically saying he was going to AEW. If you turn down the main roster, the assumption is you want to go to AEW," said Meltzer. (H/T: Ringside News)

Besides The Daimond Mine, Bivens managed other stars on NXT as part of Bivens Enterprises. He signed with the company in 2019 and reportedly turned down an offer to manage RAW Superstar Omos on the main roster. The Nigerian Giant is currently being managed by former United States Champion MVP.

Malcolm Bivens made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing and allied himself with Jade Cargill

Stokeley Hathaway wasn't the only one to make a surprise debut last night at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Former NXT Women's Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) also broke into the scene during the show.

Athena was also let go by WWE due to budget cuts. Her addition to the All Elite roster comes at a time when many fans believe Tony Khan to be beefing up the women's division at long last.

Bivens helped Jade Cargill retain the TBS Championship by defeating Anna Jay. Athena then showed up after the bout to even the odds against Dark Order's #99. Cargill is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the promotion, and having Malcolm Bivens as her mouthpiece will work wonders for her.

