WWE reportedly filmed two endings for title match, Adam Cole reveals backstage news on NXT spoiler

Adam Cole almost confirmed the speculations about the recent NXT spoilers.

A lot can still change for him and Keith Lee if WWE decide to shoot an alternate ending.

Adam Cole has to go back for unplanned work?

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz took a sly dig at WWE for being a 'sloppy' shop. The reports suggest that some people in WWE are reportedly unhappy with the comments made by the former WWE Superstar. And now, it has also involved Adam Cole and a huge spoiler associated with the NXT Champion that was leaked on social media websites yesterday.

Taz's comment was directed towards AEW Champion, Jon Moxley. His match against Cage was postponed an infuriated Taz wanted him to know that if and when Moxley returns, he will be 'tested again here in AEW' as they 'don't run sloppy shops'.

It is important to note that Jon Moxley missed the show last time because he was in close contact with his wife and WWE presenter Renee Young. Last week, Renee Young confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. As a precaution, AEW preferred to keep Moxley as a part of the tapings.

That said, Taz's comments have also timed perfectly with a huge WWE NXT spoiler that was leaked yesterday. If you don't want to read the spoiler, I suggest you skip the next paragraph.

As per the reports, WWE NXT Superstar and one-half of Indus Sher -- Saurav Gurjar, accidentally posted a photo that seemingly spoilt the main event of Winner Take All Match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Keith Lee. The photo saw Lee standing inside the ring while the entire area was covered with confetti.

While the posts about this spoiler flooded the social media, another NXT talent sent out a tweet stating that WWE don't do a 'sloppy job'. He then went on to hint at filming two endings and two stories -- something that the fans will find out next week at The Great American Bash.

Here's what he said.

Interesting tweet from an NXT developmental trainee. pic.twitter.com/7f7rHrEonc — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 3, 2020

Adam Cole reveals huge WWE NXT backstage news about the title match

Advertisement

While the spoilers suggest that Adam Cole lost his WWE NXT Championship, things can still change for The Undisputed Era leader. In his latest Twitch stream, Cole revealed that there have been a few change of plans.

According to Adam Cole on his Twitch stream, he just said that some things have changed & come up work-wise that will make him unable to stream at all on Twitch next week. — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) July 2, 2020

Cole said that he wouldn't be available for streaming all week as some things have come up at work and things have changed. It is possible that Adam Cole is hinting at going back for tapings so that WWE can shoot an alternative ending to Keith Lee's championship victory.

It will be interesting to see if WWE's response to the leak will help save the show on the coming week.