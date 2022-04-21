WWE reportedly has no plans to tape SmackDown on upcoming European tour

WWE does not seem keen on taping an episode of Friday Night SmackDown during their upcoming European tour.

The company will head to Europe on tour next week and visit several venues in mainland Europe and the United Kingdom. They will be stopping off at London's O2 Arena, and Newcastle-Upon-Tyme's Utilita Arena, before heading over to the ACCOR Arena in Paris, France, and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA in Leipzig, Germany.

The tour will feature the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks, as well as GUNTHER, the European standout who recently made his main roster debut.

It does, however, seem that WWE will be forgoing a taping before they embark on their journey overseas. As per Fightful Select, WWE does not plan to air a live SmackDown in Europe and will instead tape two episodes in Albany, New York, this week.

There is no official word on why WWE has forgone the overseas tapings yet.

SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey will tour the UK after four years

Fresh off her loss to Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey will also feature on the European tour.

The tour will mark the first time Ronda Rousey has been on UK soil in four years, last performing in London in 2018. She has been advertised on the show held at the O2 Arena.

Rousey is set to take on the blue brand's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania: Backlash, looking to earn the title in an I Quit match.

Are you excited to see Ronda Rousey in Europe? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy