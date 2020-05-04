WWE reportedly have big plans for Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews and Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Apollo Crews has been featured prominently on the Red brand lately, and it seems that the company have some big plans for him.

According to WrestlingNews, the recent push for Apollo Crews came about after WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was convinced by those backstage to give Crews a push and put him more on TV. The report further states that there has been talk about turning Crews heel in the near future. This is what a source told WrestlingNews:

“They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to Raw."

Apollo Crews has got a lot more TV time lately, first defeating MVP, after returning to RAW from SmackDown in April. He then was added to feud with the heel trio of Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza on the Red brand.

Crews faced off against Andrade for the United States Championship on last week's RAW and put on a good showing, only to suffer an injury. This ruled him out of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which he qualified to be a part of after defeating MVP last month.

Apollo Crews' injury details

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Crews' injury last week was a kayfabe one.

"It's a kayfabe injury. He was taken out of the match. They knew it was going to happen beforehand, so before they filmed this, they had the match. They knew it was coming, they knew it was planned, so it was definitely written ahead of time. It does get some sympathy for the character."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE have for Apollo Crews in the near future, but after being seen a lot more on RAW since his return to the brand, perhaps this is the time he gets his big push in the company.