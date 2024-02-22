WWE is gearing up for one of its biggest events of all time in Philadelphia in April 2024. A new report has revealed that the company is interested in collaborating with a major star from Hollywood for WrestleMania 40.

Sylvester Stallone has been a global icon in the field of entertainment for decades. Stallone's work has uplifted the action genre in Hollywood after his remarkable portrayal of several iconic roles throughout his legendary career. The most notable role in Stallone's career is almost certainly Rocky Balboa from the Rocky franchise.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company has shown interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania 40. Interestingly, Stallone's iconic role of Rocky and his journey to the top took place in Philadelphia, which could be a potential reason behind the reported interest.

"Sources within WWE indicate there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form. While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there's hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined. Stallone, born in NYC, gained fame through the iconic Rocky films, deeply associated with Philadelphia."

Moreover, Stallone has previously collaborated with the company when he inducted Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

WWE has only made four matches official for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is arguably the biggest event the company has held under Triple H's regime so far. The historic event will most likely not feature any members of the McMahon family for the first time in nearly four decades.

As of now, the promotion has officially announced two title matches for the show; IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Management has booked two Elimination Chamber matches for Perth and the winners of their respective matches will face the Women's and Men's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

The company is yet to book matches for other titles including the Intercontinental, United States, Tag, and Women's Tag Team Championship. Moreover, a grudge match or two could added to the card in the coming weeks or so.

