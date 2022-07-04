WWE reportedly kept Money in the Bank finishes secret till the last minute

If you feel some of the decisions made during last night's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event were thrown together at the last minute, it appears you might be correct.

While it's common for most WWE Superstars to have a general idea of what to expect going into a premium live event, it's being reported that most were left in the dark going into the show instead.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), finishes for last night's show were not relayed to the majority of the talent as of Saturday morning.

This could have been done to protect the finishes from getting out, or more likely, it came down to WWE not knowing what they wanted to do in regards to last night's show.

Backstage atmosphere at Money in the Bank was described as "chaotic"

In addition to Fightful, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the backstage atmosphere at Money in the Bank last night was "a little more chaotic than usual."

Unlike most premium live events, there was no production meeting earlier in the day, with some wrestlers still working out their matches less than two hours to showtime. Johnson stated that this is much later than what usually happens at these events.

At this point, there's no reason as to why everything was put together at the last minute yesterday. But given some of the decisions made on last night's show, it should come as no surprise that these choices were made at the last possible minute.

The conclusion to last night's show left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. By placing the briefcase on someone who has no chance of defeating either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, does that kill any anticipation people had in seeing their supposed final encounter at SummerSlam? We'll find out soon enough.

