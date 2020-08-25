WWE reportedly kept Roman Reigns' return a secret from Superstars backstage 

At SummerSlam 2020, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made his shocking return and shocked the viewers all around the world. His first appearance in WWE since March came as a welcome surprise, and at SummerSlam, he looked more intense and focused than he has been in recent times.

The main event of SummerSlam 2020 saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt beat Braun Strowman in order to reclaim his Universal Championship. However, his celebrations were cut short as the final moments of the show saw Roman Reigns deliver a spear to the newly crowned champion.

The 'Big Dog' then went on to brutalize both The Fiend and Braun Strowman before unleashing hell on the Universal Champion He then used multiple chair shots to send a statement to The Fiend and went on to life the title, indicating that he is coming after the Universal Championship title on SmackDown.

As per the latest backstage reports by Dave Meltzer of WON, relayed via WrestlingInc, Roman Reigns' return was kept a secret from most of the Superstars backstage. It appears that they were all unaware of any plans about the former Universal Champion coming back to WWE television after almost five months.

Roman Reigns and his current run in WWE

As stated above, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE and immediately set his sights on the WWE Universal Championship. On tonight's episode of RAW, WWE confirmed a huge triple-threat match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV, Payback.

Thus, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is set to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred match. All the three Superstars will appear on SmackDown for a contract signing segment later this week.

Ahead of SummerSlam, there were several reports about Roman Reigns possibly making his return. It's been speculated that WWE brought him back since the fans returned for the shows via the WWE ThunderDome. It's also been rumored that he is set to get more intense following his return, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Roman Reigns.