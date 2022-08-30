WWE reportedly looking to bring back popular NXT Superstar following Triple H’s takeover

It appears that Triple H is interested in bringing another former NXT Superstar back to WWE.

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who now wrestles under the name JONAH in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, reportedly has interest from WWE in regards to returning to the company.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has been able to confirm the recent report from Andrew Zarian that those within WWE are interested in bringing back the former North American Champion.

Prior to his release, Reed had several looks in dark matches on the main roster, which made his release all the more shocking.

While SRS isn't sure if Reed will return to WWE or not, he can confirm that there is a general interest in bringing him back to the company.

Since his NXT release, Bronson Reed has been making waves in the professional wrestling industry

Following his release in August 2021, Bronson Reed has been on a mission to prove to those in WWE management who decided to release him just how wrong they were.

Reed (who now goes by the name of JONAH) has competed for both IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recently competing as part of this year's G1 Climax over in Japan this summer.

It's evidently clear that Triple H knew what he had in Reed, and it's not surprising to us that he's looking to try and get the agile big man back under the WWE umbrella. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

