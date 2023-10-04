WWE reportedly has major plans for Bianca Belair and 37-year-old RAW star in 2024

WWE has big plans for Bianca Belair and a member of the RAW roster in the next year, according to recent reports.

The multi-time women's champion is one of the biggest stars in the company right now, as she's held multiple titles, won the Royal Rumble, and even headlined WrestleMania. Although she's only been on the main roster for a few years, she's achieved what many stars could only dream of. The EST of WWE is currently on a hiatus, and it's not clear when she will make her televised return.

The other major RAW superstar was Chad Gable, who's had an excellent year thus far, in-ring and character wise.

During a recent Q&A session on X, a fan asked insider account BWE (@BoozerRasslin) if the company has any plans set in stone for Bianca Belair when she returns. They replied by stating that 2024 will be a good year for her.

"Yes sir. 2024 will hit good," wrote BWE.

Another fan asked BWE if there were any upcoming plans for Chad Gable. They replied by stating that he is one to look at in 2024.

The Alpha Academy member has gotten a lot of support from fans during his recent feud with Gunther. He challenged The Ring General for the coveted Intercontinental Championship, and although unsuccessful, he put on a series of memorable performances.

Many WWE fans want to see a match between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Former AEW wrestler Jade Cargill is now a part of WWE, and the company seemingly has huge plans for her. It's been reported that she could be a member of the RAW roster, as she's yet to make her debut.

The superstar that fans want to see her face the most is none other than Bianca Belair. Even when Jade Cargill was in AEW, wrestling fans were still fantasy booking a match between them. Now that they work for the same company, the dream match could turn into a reality.

