WWE reportedly has major plans for Logan Paul this summer 

After impressing many in his various WWE matches, it seems the company wants to book Logan Paul for some big shows this summer.

The 28-year-old has not been seen on WWE TV since he lost to Seth Rollins last month at WrestleMania 39. Paul delivered another standout performance at The Show of Shows, receiving widespread praise from the pro wrestling community.

According to a recent report from Give Me Sport via WrestleVotes, The Maverick may be a part of the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match this July in London. He is also expected to compete in a marquee match at SummerSlam 2023.

"I have sources telling me that he works two pay-per-views this summer: the London show [Money in the Bank] and then obviously SummerSlam. It's almost expected that he's on those cards, and the only creative that I could find out is that he is likely to be inside the Money in the Bank match, not a guarantee." [H/T Give Me Sport]

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is one of the most anticipated matches on the WWE calendar. The winner earns a contract that allows them to face a champion of their choosing, any time, any place, for up to a year.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Logan Paul

While many doubted Paul's in-ring abilities before his first WWE match, he has undoubtedly made a huge impression on fans and fellow wrestlers.

One person who was impressed with Paul's WrestleMania performance is Stone Cold Steve Austin. In a recent interview with Forbes, he gave his thoughts on celebrities working in WWE.

"Well, if you go back, what, 20 some-odd years—maybe 25 and earlier—when they had Liberace and all the people from the showbiz world come in because they wanted to make WrestleMania just bigger than life. And it was. So they had incorporated that back then. But now we're seeing those participants actually participating in storylines in the ring. Logan Paul's been fantastic doing that." [H/T Forbes]

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I get to perform in front of 80,000 people on my 28th birthday #Wrestlemania I get to perform in front of 80,000 people on my 28th birthday #Wrestlemania https://t.co/ldcjX9Ejsf

Over the past year, Logan Paul has competed against many top WWE Superstars, including Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Seth Rollins, and, most notably, Roman Reigns.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes