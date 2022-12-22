WWE's Wellness Policy has been put under the microscope over the past few weeks after it was rumored that Matt Riddle had been suspended and forced into rehab.

The policy was known to have a three-strike rule, with each breach seeing the superstar in question suspended for an extra 30 days. According to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer forum, the company has now changed up its drug strike rule within the Wellness Policy.

Originally, the rules stated that the superstar in question would be fired after three strikes (or violations of the policy). But it appears that this is no longer the case since there is currently a wrestling war ongoing, and the company wants to find a way to retain their biggest stars and prevent any loophole exits.

The situation surrounding Matt Riddle is currently unclear, but there is speculation that the star is currently in rehab after being written off TV on RAW.

WWE's Wellness Policy was introduced back in 2006

Following the death of Eddie Guerrero back in November 2005, WWE introduced its Wellness Policy which was put into place to protect its athletes.

The policy is split into two programs: one tests for drug abuse and the other tests for the actual physical well-being of the performers.

Over the years, the Wellness Policy has made headlines since several popular stars, including Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and even Roman Reigns, have been suspended in line with the rules.

Randy Orton was suspended on two separate occasions and has since been able to wipe off one of these strikes in 2016 after he voluntarily entered a rehab facility.

