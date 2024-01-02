WWE reportedly making a major change to shows in 2024

WWE is looking to kickstart 2024 with a bang with RAW: Day 1. It appears the special themed edition of the company's flagship show will see a change, which will be followed moving forward.

Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick are the personalities working as commentators on SmackDown and RAW. Cole was part of both shows, but his time on the blue brand ended last month.

Per PWInsider, the announce booth will have two men going forward. During Corey Graves' absence on account of his newborn, Kevin Owens filled in for him on the blue brand on Friday nights.

Corey Graves was cited by WWE Hall of Famer and renowned commentator Jim Ross as one of the "brightest" on-air talents. He has also received praise from fellow commentator Michael Cole, Eric Bischoff, and WWE legend Arn Anderson, among others.

Dutch Mantell disagrees with assessment, calls Corey Graves "worst" commentator in WWE

Dutch Mantell shared his honest thoughts about Corey Graves on Story Time With Dutch Mantell last year. The veteran was, in fact, agreeing with the sentiment of several viewers of the product, who have voiced their disapproval of the former wrestler on commentary.

"I agree with it," Mantell stated. "I think he's as bland as they come. He says nothing memorable, doesn't add to anything. The guy's been there 30 years, I don't know, somebody must like him somewhere, but I've never really been impressed. Nice guy, but I've never been impressed by his announcing."

The man formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE further stated that he prefers Wade Barrett on commentary over Corey Graves.

"He [Barrett] is okay but he still doesn't really add that much to it. Because what you got now out there, you've got Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, that are both straight guys, and you need some of that color in there to be able to listen to it."

Pat McAfee was also part of the unit but had to step away owing to other ventures and commitments. According to Mantell, the announce booth lacks excitement. He added that color commentators should give viewers "some bullc**p" every so often so that they take notice when something outlandish gets said on television.

