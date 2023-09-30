WWE reportedly never considered rumored Bray Wyatt feud

The wrestling world suffered a huge loss last month following the passing of Bray Wyatt, leaving a long-lasting impact on the industry and his fans. There were certain rumors surrounding who he would feud with on his return, which have now been reported to be false.

Bray Wyatt had been taken off TV following the flaring up of health issues earlier this year and remained absent through WrestleMania and SummerSlam season. However, reports came out suggesting that The Eater of Worlds was planned for a summer-long feud with Cody Rhodes. It was reported back then that The American Nightmare had asked to feud with The Fiend, which was canceled.

A new report from Ringside News has come out squashing those rumors, which stated that WWE had never even considered a feud between Wyatt and Rhodes. It was further noted that there weren't any other plans for the former WWE Champion other than forming the reported Wyatt 6 stable.

The plans for the stable also never got along any further since it wasn't clear when or even if he would be able to make a return. Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36.

Triple H reportedly wants 33-year-old star to "carry on the legacy" following Bray Wyatt's passing

The current WWE Head of Creative Triple H has a star in mind who he wants to carry on the legacy left behind by Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most enigmatic performers in the professional wrestling industry. Wyatt managed to grab everyone's attention in all segments and storylines he was a part of and entertained millions of fans around the world through his work in the company.

Following his sudden tragic passing at the age of 36, many were left heartbroken and in grief at the huge loss. Wyatt left behind a treasure worth of memories and a deep legacy to build upon.

Xero News has reported that Triple H intends to honor Bray Wyatt's legacy and wants his brother, Bo Dallas, to continue his extraordinary work with the Uncle Howdy character.

"Uncle Howdy may not be done either, Source has told today Triple H wants Bo Dallas to carry on the legacy and is willing to give him the proper opportunity to do so. Talks ongoing, but one to keep an eye out for after Survivor Series going forward, big possibility we see him show up December/January."

The Uncle Howdy character's last appearance in WWE was back in March 2023, on an episode of SmackDown. We'll have to wait and see if the character could make a comeback on TV soon or not.

What is your take on the story? Do you see anyone continuing Bray Wyatt's legacy?