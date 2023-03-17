WWE reportedly has "no plans" for 35-year-old SmackDown star's return

With the exception of his surprise return at the Royal Rumble in January this year, WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has not announced full-time for the company since September 2022.

After joining Michael Cole on the blue brand in April 2021, McAfee added a fresh new atmosphere and personality to Friday Nights, as well as seemingly revitalizing Cole's passion for announcing.

Since September last year, however, McAfeee has worked as an expert on ESPN's college football coverage, leading to former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett taking over the role on SmackDown.

Reporting in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided fans with an update on McAfee's potential WWE return.

"Wade Barrett is the official permanent Smackdown announcer. As of right now, there are no plans for Pat McAfee to return." H/T (Ringside News)

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now..



I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done.



My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything



I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday.



Believe that. A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now..I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done.My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everythingI still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday.Believe that. https://t.co/WzBZcPL6M2

As well as providing his vocal talents on SmackDown in recent years, the former NFL punter has given fans plenty of exciting action in the ring as well, most notably when he defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 last year.

Pat McAfee signs a major contract outside of WWE

As one of professional sport's most energetic broadcasters, many outlets have attempted to lure Pat McAfee to their network in recent years.

Last year, it was confirmed by the New York Post and the 35-year-old himself on social media that he had signed with ESPN to present their college football coverage.

"It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER. So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly. Will lead show manana w/ all the deets. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME," McAfee wrote.

Front Office Sports @FOS



He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost.He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. https://t.co/4y1XOIDcvX

As one of the NFL's most successful punters of all time, Pat McAfee has been able to transfer his encyclopedic knowledge of the sport over to his new role on ESPN.

Who is the best WWE commentator of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes