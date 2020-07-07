WWE reportedly offer Kairi Sane a new contract; details revealed

It doesn't look like Kairi Sane is done with the WWE.

Kairi Sane was rumored to be retiring from the WWE.

Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane has been the hottest topic of discussion in the past week. There have been many rumors regarding the Pirate Princess' sudden disappearance and her apparent future in the WWE. Kairi Sane's image was added continuously and removed every time WWE hyped this week's match between Asuka and Bayley. To the WWE Universe's pleasant surprise, Kairi Sane not only made an appearance this week but also beat Sasha Banks in a match.

Kairi Sane's future in the WWE

Over the past week, many reports from different agencies made headlines citing Kairi Sane's status with the WWE. Dave Meltzer was the first to note that Sane's contract was expiring in the coming month and that she was looking forward to leaving the company and spending time with her husband in Japan.

WWE was reportedly aware of Kairi Sane's desire and was working on a career-ending storyline between Asuka and Sane at SummerSlam when Paul Heyman was still in charge. With Heyman's departure from WWE creative, the plan has reportedly been dropped.

Later, according to Fightful Select, Kairi Sane was to be expedited to Japan and serve as WWE's ambassador in the country. WWE has been looking to expand its Performance Center to the Land Of The Rising Sun, after the USA and UK.

Now, talkSPORT is reporting that its sources have hinted that Kairi Sane will not be leaving WWE any time soon. However, Sane is keen on returning home and wrestling another year before retiring. But WWE is very much interested in persuading Kairi Sane to stay with the company and offering her more money than she could get anywhere else.

While details of the role aren't disclosed yet, WWE does see value in Kairi Sane being a part of the promotion and believe that they could offer her a deal to tilt her into staying.

Kairi Sane's return to WWE RAW

After a legitimate injury at the hands of Nia Jax, Kairi Sane returned to side with her former teammate, Asuka. Next week Asuka and Sane will join forces and re-form The Kabuki Warriors when they take on Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.