WWE reportedly piped in fake crowd noise for a huge main event storyline on RAW

It has been reported that WWE's production team pumped in fake audience reaction during a high-stakes moment on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The segment in question was when Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW during his triple-threat match against Finn Balor and The Miz. During The Beast's attack on The American Nightmare, the company added a chorus of fake boos to drive the narrative forward in the way they intended.

However, according to Fightful Select, this was not the actual reaction from the live audience in the arena on Monday, with a strong section of fans actually cheering on Lesnar's assault of the second-generation star.

Brock Lesnar was undoubtedly out for revenge this Monday on RAW after he lost to Cody Rhodes in their first-time-ever encounter this past Saturday at Backlash.

What are WWE's rules on blood after Backlash?

During Lesnar and Rhodes' match this weekend, The Conquerer bled in the latter stages of the contest. This was a surprise to many considering that the company has rarely used blood for storyline purposes after turning the product PG in 2008.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer on F4Wonline stated that company higher-ups always planned for Brock Lesnar to be busted open in his match with Rhodes.

"The blood with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was attempted and not an accident. Lesnar is allowed to do that although blading, which is far safer then smashing your forehead hard into steel to get blood, is not allowed in WWE." (H/T PWMania)

With Brock attacking Rhodes this week, the former Universal Champion challenged Cody to a rematch at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

