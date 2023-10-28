WWE reportedly planned SummerSlam match as Brock Lesnar's retirement - Reports 

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since SummerSlam, and there have been speculations regarding his return to in-ring action.

The Beast Incarnate last appeared at WWE SummerSlam in a match against Cody Rhodes. This was the final match of their trilogy, and The American Nightmare emerged victorious. Brock raised his opponent's hand after the encounter, and the two stars hugged each other in a moment of mutual admiration.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE wanted the fans to believe that SummerSlam could possibly be the last time they saw Lesnar in the ring. He explained that The Beast was definitely coming back, but the company wanted SummerSlam to seem like his farewell.

"That was always the plan, you know when he left and there were people going, 'was that his retirement?' I was told WWE wanted it to seem like it, but he’s coming back."

Brock Lesnar is not booked for Crown Jewel

WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for November 4th. Top stars of both brands have been booked for the high-profile matches for the event.

However, The Beast Brock Lesnar is not booked for the show. This is a rare instance. Brock has never missed a Crown Jewel event. Earlier this year, he competed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions against Cody Rhodes.

Some of the matches advertised for the event include Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship, John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Five Way for the Women's World title, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, and IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's title.

It is possible that Brock Lesnar will not make any further appearances this year and return on The Road to WrestleMania.

