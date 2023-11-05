WWE reportedly planning another major return after Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel

The latest reports suggest that WWE is planning another major return following Kairi Sane's return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Sane made her much-awaited return during the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship. During the bout, Bayley came out to distract The EST and help her Damage CTRL teammate, but Belair stood her ground against The Role Model's antics. However, Kairi came out of nowhere, and helped SKY retain her championship.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently uploaded a video on YouTube in which he discussed the events at Crown Jewel.

During the Q 'n' A with fans, Sapp mentioned that WWE is planning a return for Sarray, and also said that Authors of Pain might show up too, because they have been under a deal for a while.

"They're working on Sarray, and I don't know, AOP [Authors of Pain] has been under a deal for a while." [47:45 - 47:50]

Sarray's last match in WWE was on the August 2, 2022, episode of NXT, where she was defeated by Mandy Rose. Since then, the Japanese star hasn't wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion.

Kairi Sane talked about why she left WWE

In an interview with Entame Next, Kairi Sane talked about why she left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020. The former NXT Champion said that her first goal was to learn professional wrestling. When the pandemic hit, she consulted with the Stamford-based promotion and decided to go back to Japan.

"When I left Japan in 2017, I promised my fans that I would go on a long journey, but that I would come back grown up," Kairi Sane said. "I told that to President Rossy Ogawa (now Executive Producer). In the first place, my goal was to learn first-class professional wrestling, and I didn’t really intend to live permanently in the US. [When the Pandemic hit] I thought, 'Where am I going to go from here?' I had a sense of accomplishment that I had fulfilled my promise to my best friend, and that I had done everything I could in my three years with WWE, and after several consultations with WWE, I decided to leave."

Fans think Sane will now team up with IYO SKY, and if Sarray returns anytime soon, then the three might form a faction, possibly alongside Asuka. Let's see what World Wrestling Entertainment has planned for their future.

