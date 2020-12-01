WWE reportedly planning big match for Asuka and Lana at TLC

WWE plans to have Lana and Asuka challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at TLC, as per Dave Meltzer. The Wrestling Observer journalist reported that the company plans to see the newly formed tag-team challenge the current champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"As of right now, the idea is that the title match will be on the pay-per-view," said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingNews).

The plan seems to be already in progress as Asuka and Lana have picked up back-to-back wins over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the last two weeks.

The last few weeks have changed things around for Lana drastically. While she was being put through tables week after week by Nia Jax, rumors spread that the company was burying her.

However, after she managed to win the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match for Team RAW by being the sole survivor, it was clear that the move was to build her up. The reports now suggest that Nia putting Lana through tables was to get sympathy, and the plan is to push her as the top babyface on the brand.

Moreover, WWE also seem to be hinting at a Tables match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, and that could also be a big reason behind Nia Jax putting Lana through the tables!

Miro supporting WWE's Lana on Twitter

Miro, fka Rusev, was jubilant with Lana pinning Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW this week and didn't hold back. He tweeted his delight for his wife and praised her as usual.

Idk if i can @ you @LanaWWE , BUT YOU GO GIRL! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 1, 2020

However, in the process of tweeting praises for his wife, he took a sly jab at WWE as well. He was pointing out WWE not allowing their Superstars to mention rival companies, and the official handle not tagging the former Superstars in their tweets as well.