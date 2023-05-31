WWE reportedly planning for Bray Wyatt to return as The Fiend 

It has been reported that WWE is keen to have Bray Wyatt return to the company as his iconic fiend persona.

The former WWE Champion made his triumphant return to the company after weeks of build-up at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and was met with a huge reaction from the fans. But despite the early fanfare, Wyatt's comeback has fallen rather flat.

According to a recent report from Fight Fans, the company's lukewarm reaction to his match at the Royal Rumble in January resulted in them wanting The Fiend to return.

"WWE wasn’t overly fond of how the Pitch Black match went down and the new Bray Wyatt masked character that debuted at the Royal Rumble, as they felt it wasn’t as good as The Fiend and wouldn’t sell the merchandise etc like The Fiend did. Have been in talks regarding it since after Royal Rumble earlier this year, talks stopped for a while and were picked up again within the last month or two." (H/T Fight Fans)

Since making his return to the company last year, Wyatt has only wrestled one televised match against LA Kning in a pitch-black match at the Royal Rumble, where he won.

When will Bray Wyatt return to WWE?

The 36-year-old star's road to WrestleMania 39 derailed last February, with him having to take some off after he reportedly picked up a severe injury to his hand.

A report made by Xero News has suggested that The Eater of Worlds' comeback will take place soon, with him expected to be featured at this year's SummerSlam event in August.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on the road for SummerSlam. Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy story is set to continue very shortly." (H/T Xero News)

Whilst his stints in the company have had their up and down moments, Wyatt has still managed to capture both the WWE and Universal Championships.

What have you made of Wyatt's recent run in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

