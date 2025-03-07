  • home icon
WWE reportedly planning to bring back historic premium live event after 6 years

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 07, 2025 03:06 GMT
This event has only taken place once (Images via WWE.com)
WWE is reportedly considering bringing back a historic premium live event many fans have asked for over the past few years. 2018 was the first and last year that Evolution took place.

The Greatest Royal Rumble debuted that year as the first PLE in Saudi Arabia. The show only featured men's matches, which caused controversy and led to the company introducing Evolution, the inaugural all-women event. 50 women competed on the show, including Hall of Famers, NXT, and main roster stars.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE has plans to hold another Evolution PLE later this year. The event is reportedly being discussed for July 5, and the planned location is Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. In 2018, it was held at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Bayley says she's been eager for another WWE Evolution event

The Role Model and several other female wrestlers have been calling for the return of the PLE for several years now. Wrestling fans want the women to be featured more as well.

Bayley spoke to ScreenRant back in February, and she said she's been dying for another Evolution event.

"That's even more opportunities for [women's wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There's so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I've been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time. Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There's so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let's do it!" she said.
WWE recently introduced two mid-card titles for the women, so it'll be good to see Triple H and the creative team booking to defend both championships on a PLE.

Edited by Angana Roy
