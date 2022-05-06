WWE reportedly planning to expand the Performance Center

WWE is apparently planning to expand the Performance Center, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The Performance Center first opened its doors in 2013, and has been the company's hub for developing talent ever since. The state-of-the-art facility offers both in-ring and promo training, as well as gym facilities. It has even served as a filming location for NXT since 2020.

The facility was also known as the Capitol Wrestling Center between 2020 and 2021, but the name was dropped following the rebrand of NXT.

WWE recently held their annual investor call, and during this call, Nick Khan talked about the former CWC. As noted by Sapp, Khan discussed the company's plans to both expand and improve the Performance Center. Sapp took to Twitter to reveal the news:

"WWE claim they’re looking at expanding and improving on their Performance Centers."

Currently, there is no word on when exactly the expansions/renovations will take place.

WWE intends to have more than one Performance Center

Though their current facility in Orlando, Florida is well-known as their main training facility, the sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't intend to stop there.

It was initially planned that the company would embark on a global expansion, building other Performance Centers around the world to sign and train talent. They have done something similar with NXT UK, but plans have gone no further.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that while global expansion plans still exist, they are on hold for a while:

"I’ve heard recently that the global expansion was still “on hold” in that regard."

The Performance Center is currently the home of the weekly developmental show, NXT 2.0.

What do you think about the company's plans to expand the PC? Where do you think they'll build the next one? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

