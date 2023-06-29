WWE is reportedly planning a massive match for LA Knight ahead of Money in the Bank

LA Knight has been extremely popular with the WWE Universe over the past few months. Knight will be one of the participants in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London. According to a new report, the company is planning and pushing for a feud between Knight and Logan Paul.

Earlier this year, LA Knight began to pick up momentum after WrestleMania 39 as fans chanted his name all across the globe. The Megastar is also rumored to be the winner of the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which takes place in London.

However, Damian Priest's name is also in the running for the same match. According to a new report from BWE, there are plans for Knight to have a feud with Logan Paul. The report doesn't states when, but it is highly likely that the feud will take place over the summer. Check it out:

"And there are few discussions of pushing LP to feud with LAK."

Last week, Knight came face to face with Logan Paul after he announced his entry in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The two, along with the remaining participants of the match, ended the segment with a brawl.

LA Knight was almost fired from WWE before Triple H intervened

In 2022, LA Knight made his main roster debut in the form of Max Dupri and became the manager of the Maximum Male Models. The old regime was concerned about Knight's age and opted to make him a manager.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Knight recalled how he was almost fired from the company due to his age and how Triple H intervened and helped him to once again become LA Knight in WWE. Check it out:

"Well, let me just go ahead and say this, I'm pretty sure I was fired. And it just hadn't officially happened yet. Without getting into too many details, some things happened. I don't remember what it was, but some things happened. And then I had gotten a FaceTime. 'Hey, you know, we want to keep you around. We want to do this, this, that whatever.' And, okay, cool. Good."

It will be interesting to see if Hunter puts the Money in the Bank briefcase in Knight's hands at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

