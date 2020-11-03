WWE is reportedly planning something different for Royal Rumble

The year 2020 has seen WWE make a lot of changes to its usual programming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest ones has been having their shows without fans in attendance. To counter that, WWE launched the concept of the ThunderDome, a virtual state-of-the-art viewing experience for fans, earlier this year.

There has been a lot of speculation on how long WWE will persist with ThunderDome. As per WrestleVotes, it is expected to last until February. The report also mentions that WWE is planning something different for Royal Rumble and they want fans for the show.

Regardless of the next location for the ThunderDome, it is expected to last into February. However, WWE is working on something different for the Royal Rumble event. They want fans, even if it’s just for that one show.

Royal Rumble is arguably one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year for WWE. The fans create an atmosphere while counting down the timer before each Superstar enters the Royal Rumble, which adds to the mystique and anticipation of the show. An event like Royal Rumble wouldn't be as good without the fans, hence it makes complete sense for WWE to want to have fans at the arena.

As for the ThunderDome, it has been an innovative concept that has helped bring some sense of normalcy to WWE shows, as opposed to not having any fans at all. The set-up looks great and helps fans be a part of the show in a way.

With things slowly going back to normal, it will be interesting to see what WWE could be planning for Royal Rumble next year. A combination of the ThunderDome plus a few live fans with social distancing measures could be a possibility.