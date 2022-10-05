WWE reportedly planning to unveil a new-look NXT tonight

Are we entering a new era of WWE NXT tonight?

Last September, WWE introduced NXT 2.0 as a multi-colored brand and debuted several new competitors that we'd never seen before. The change was met with a largely adverse reaction from the WWE Universe due to the fans' love of Triple H's black and gold brand.

Following the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, the company revealed a new logo for the brand that has renewed the hopes of many fans looking for a return to form for the developmental brand.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that WWE plans to reveal a "new set of some sort" for NXT this evening on the USA Network.

"As I talked about a couple of days ago, there's gonna be a new set of some sort," Bryan Alvarez said. "But I was told it will not be as dramatic as the switch from NXT 1.0 to NXT 2.0. Which would be quite the task because that was a pretty dramatic shift." [16:32 - 16:49]

WWE has a loaded episode of NXT planned tonight

This is the first live episode of NXT since September 13 as the company taped two weeks' worth of programming on September 14.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's episode of NXT:

The Brawling Brutes of SmackDown are scheduled to appear

The Grayson Waller Effect with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

Pretty Deadly will host their "State of the Commonwealth Address"

NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier: Von Wagner goes one-on-one with Andre Chase

Von Wagner goes one-on-one with Andre Chase Six-Woman Tag Match: Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) take on the team of Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark

