WWE reportedly has plans for Bray Wyatt's former gimmick in the near future

Bray Wyatt is currently absent from WWE television after starting his feud with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39. It is unclear whether he will appear at the event or not, but the company is reportedly planning to bring back 'The Fiend' in the near future.

In 2019, Bray Wyatt shocked the WWE Universe when he introduced 'The Fiend' for the first time. After his introduction, horror followed on both brands as Wyatt terrorized several superstars and got extremely over amongst the fans with his new gimmick.

However, he ditched the gimmick after making his return to the company in 2022. According to Xero News, the company is in talks of bringing back 'The Fiend' as the gimmick got Wyatt over and made him sell more merchandise in the company. Check it out:

"I'm told WWE have had atleast some talk of bringing The Fiend back as of late. They felt like the character that was introduced at the Royal Rumble fell flat and Wyatt lost more steam after the show, Vince McMahon reportedly feels like The Fiend character is what got Bray Wyatt more popular and even more so as a merchandise seller. Talks are still ongoing i'm told, but don't be surprised if we see the gimmick brought back sometime in the near future."

The company often plans for top stars and merchandise sellers in the company and Wyatt could climb the ranks after his return if WWE decides to bring back 'The Fiend'

Bray Wyatt's status for WWE WrestleMania 39 is still unclear

Last month, Bray Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of the third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Unfortunately, there was no decisive winner in the bout.

However, the Eater of Worlds began targeting Bobby Lashley, which kicked off their feud heading into WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, Wyatt might not be able to compete at Mania, which leaves Lashley without an opponent.

According to a recent report, Wyatt's status for the event is up in the air, and no confirmation has been provided regarding his return to the company, let alone WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, the company is in talks to find a suitable opponent for the All Mighty and it is possible that LA Knight could be his opponent for the event, or the Megastar will be colliding with Lashley in some capacity in California.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's second run in the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

