WWE reportedly plans to split up a current tag team after recent tease

It has been reported that WWE creative is planning to split up the young tag team of Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile after recent teasers regarding their break up have been planted.

Paxley and Nile joined forces in World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand NXT in February last year and have previously fought for tag team gold on a number of occasions.

However, in recent weeks the duo have shown cracks in their armor as a team, which has led to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirming WWE's plans to split them up.

"Right now the plan is for Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to break up as it has been teased on NXT." H/T (Ringside News)

As well as Paxley and Nile, another top NXT Women's Tag Team were recently given the chop as Jacy Jayne turned on her former Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin.

WWE has reportedly also discussed splitting up a main roster tag team

Another duo that the company may be considering dividing up is Alpha Academy after one of its members, Otis, teased joining Maxine Dupri's Maximum Male Models faction on RAW.

Despite Chad Gable and Otis' possible split, WRKD Wrestling recently reported that both superstars are currently hesitant about going their separate ways.

"There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

Since joining forces in late 2020, the tag team of Otis and Gable has gone on to have some very special moments as a duo, most notably when they defeated Randy Orton and Riddle last year to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

