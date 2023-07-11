WWE reportedly has no plans to split a top faction

It has been reported that, despite various WWE groups beginning to show signs of splitting, it seems as though the RAW faction Imperium, are closer than ever.

Whilst The Bloodline has imploded and The Judgment Day has teased a split, the group comprising of Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther seem set to team for the foreseeable future.

According to a recent report from BWE via Ringside News, "there are no such plans" among WWE creative to split up the faction.

At 395 days and counting, Gunther is now only 60 days away from overtaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest Intercontinental title reign of all time.

Does Gunther want another WWE star in Imperium?

With the exception of the faction's early days, Imperium has predominantly been a three-man operation for most of its existence. However, many are keen to see a fourth member join its ranks.

During a recent interview with The Ten Count, Gunther was asked if he wants to add another member of the roster to his group.

"We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer — no. I think it's perfect how it is, and I'm a big believer in never change a running system," Gunther said. He added, "I think too many ins and outs can water a group down a little bit if that makes sense. I think we're all together for a reason, nothing's random there." [H/T Sportster]

Earlier this month, Gunther continued his reign as Intercontinental Champion after he defeated Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank to retain his title.

