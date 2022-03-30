WWE reportedly pulled Alpha Academy from Monday Night RAW

The Alpha Academy was noticeably absent from WWE RAW last night.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, they were initially scheduled to have a match against The Street Profits last night before RAW went on the air.

The match was ultimately scrapped. Instead, The Street Profits were used in the final closing moments of WWE RAW to attack RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. But what actually happened to Otis and Chad Gable last night, and why weren't they on the show?

The Alpha Academy are still scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 38

As of this writing, there has been no reported reason as to why The Alpha Academy didn't appear on WWE RAW last night.

Chad Gable and Otis are still scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 38 in a triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The Street Profits and RK-Bro.

Gable and Otis were in action at a WWE Live Event on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. There have been no reports of either man getting injured during the matchup.

The RAW Tag Team Championship match is scheduled for night two of WrestleMania 38. You can catch the show on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally.

What are your thoughts on this odd situation? Can you come up with a good reason why Chad Gable and Otis were pulled from WWE RAW this week? Do you think their match at WrestleMania 38 is still safe? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

