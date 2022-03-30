×
Create
Notifications

WWE reportedly pulled Alpha Academy from Monday Night RAW

Chad Gable and Otis are former Tag Team Champions
Chad Gable and Otis are former Tag Team Champions
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 30, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Rumors

The Alpha Academy was noticeably absent from WWE RAW last night.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, they were initially scheduled to have a match against The Street Profits last night before RAW went on the air.

The match was ultimately scrapped. Instead, The Street Profits were used in the final closing moments of WWE RAW to attack RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. But what actually happened to Otis and Chad Gable last night, and why weren't they on the show?

https://t.co/90Z9ivt00C

The Alpha Academy are still scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 38

As of this writing, there has been no reported reason as to why The Alpha Academy didn't appear on WWE RAW last night.

Chad Gable and Otis are still scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 38 in a triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The Street Profits and RK-Bro.

Gable and Otis were in action at a WWE Live Event on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. There have been no reports of either man getting injured during the matchup.

#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable ms.spr.ly/6016wcN7E https://t.co/mcHZZkDWef

The RAW Tag Team Championship match is scheduled for night two of WrestleMania 38. You can catch the show on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on this odd situation? Can you come up with a good reason why Chad Gable and Otis were pulled from WWE RAW this week? Do you think their match at WrestleMania 38 is still safe? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who leaves WrestleMania 38 as the RAW Tag Team Champions?

RK-Bro

Another team

41 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी