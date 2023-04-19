WWE reportedly pulled backstage segment involving top faction from RAW

Popular WWE faction Damage CTRL reportedly had a segment penned for the April 17 episode of Monday Night RAW that didn't make it to television.

The Bayley-led faction has been considerably successful on the main roster since its debut in SummerSlam 2022. They won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice, and The Role Model even had a few matches for the RAW Women's Title against current winner Bianca Belair.

This week, while the faction featured on RAW, they had a planned backstage segment that was cut. Fightful Select reported that despite initial plans, the angle couldn't find a spot on TV for an unknown reason.

"There was a Damage CTRL backstage segment that didn’t run."

Of late, some cracks have started developing within the ranks of Damage CTRL. Last week on RAW, Bayley informed her cohorts that she had gotten an opportunity to face Belair, to which Dakota Kai and IYO SKY protested that they were equally deserving of a title shot.

The Role Model then spoke with Adam Pearce, allowing IYO to compete in a triple-threat match against Michin and Piper Niven. SKY won the match and became the new number-one contender for Belair's title.

Dakota Kai had a match this week on WWE RAW

Despite their segment being cut from the live tapings, all three members of Damage CTRL had some TV time when they came out to the ring for Dakota Kai's match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Kai's dream of defeating the Women's champ came crashing down when she understood the strength and athleticism of the EST of WWE. Belair quickly overpowered her and planted her with a suplex followed by a moonsault.

The EST of WWE then landed a vicious KOD to end the match with an emphatic win over her opponent, much to the dismay of Damage CTRL.

Do you think there is some trouble brewing within Damage CTRL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

