WWE reportedly pushed Brock Lesnar to make SmackDown return to avoid "an absolute disaster"

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out on WWE Friday afternoon but returned to the building in time to close SmackDown later that evening.

It has been reported by multiple sources that The Beast Incarnate was "pi**ed off" about the announcement that Vince McMahon had retired from the company and had an "if he's gone, I'm gone" type of mentality.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and Lesnar appeared at the end of SmackDown to attack Theory, which sent the crowd home happy.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke in-depth on Lesnar's situation from Friday night and how WWE avoided an absolute disaster by convincing him to return to the building.

"It was imperative that they got Lesnar back. The basic gist was the most famous guy on the roster who was the main guy advertised for the show on Boston, all of a sudden he walks out, that’s the worst that could happen," Dave Meltzer said. "They made sure he came back. I was not told what the deal was to get him back. The worst thing they could have is that all of a sudden Vince left, and it’s anarchy. Brock leaving and SummerSlam changing would’ve been an absolute disaster at this time, so they made sure that did not happen." [H/T: BodySlam.net]

What will happen with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

With Brock Lesnar returning to the building on Friday night, it would certainly appear that his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is still on at SummerSlam.

What will be interesting to learn in the weeks ahead is whether this situation caused any creative plans to change for The Beast Incarnate's match with The Head of the Table at the premium live event.

While it's likely we won't know for a few weeks, this match suddenly just got a lot more interesting for the WWE Universe than it seemingly was before.

