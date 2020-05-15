Vince McMahon

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and has affected a lot of businesses in one way or the other, and WWE is no different.

As per WrestleVotes, WWE had a 'long major storyline' in the works that was supposed to unfold over spring and summer. The angle would reportedly be similar to that of Vince McMahon's limousine explosion and the famous Nexus invasion-style debut. Since COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to hold shows at the Performance Center behind closed doors, the company decided to put the plan on hold as the crowd reaction would have had a major role to play in at.

As of this writing, it is still not known who would have been involved in the storyline.

FWIW: I’ve been told there was a long major storyline that was to unfold over the span of weeks during the spring & summer, similar to the McMahon limo explosion or the Nexus invasion debut, that was put on hold due to no fans in attendance. Crowd reaction plays a major part. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 14, 2020

WWE adapting in absence of live audience

WWE has had to think out of the box in the absence of live crowds. In doing so, the company has put out two of the most memorable matches in recent years with the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles as well as the Firefly Fun House match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

More recently, WWE had the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Headquarters where both the men and women competed simultaneously to retrieve the briefcase hanging on the rooftop.