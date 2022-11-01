WWE reportedly releases five superstars from the company under Triple H's regime

WWE has reportedly released another batch of performers under Triple H's management.

According to a report from PWInsider, five NXT stars have been let go by the promotion. The list allegedly includes popular Chase U member Bodhi Hayward. He appeared on NXT TV numerous times and teamed up with Andre Chase in a winning effort over Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Hayward is expected to be replaced by 32-year-old Duke Hudson in Chase U. He recently teamed up with the group at an NXT live event.

The rest of the list includes Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng. Jacobs has previously appeared on NXT and NXT Level Up. Meanwhile, Yan made just one appearance on NXT, which was her debut.

WWE hasn't frequently released superstars from the company under Triple H. Nigel McGuinness was one of the notable names that were let go by the company recently. He worked as a commentator with NXT UK.

As a matter of fact, Triple H has played a crucial role in bringing back some of the superstars who WWE previously released under Vince McMahon in 2020 and 2021.

Superstars, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, and other prominent names, have all returned to the company in recent months.

