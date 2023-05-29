WWE reportedly reviewing former Champion's injury, in light of rumored return 

It has been reported that WWE is looking into the current well-being of RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa, who has been out of action for eight months now.

The former NXT Champion's last match was at a house show against Bobby Lashley last September, where he failed to defeat the All Mighty for the United States title. Following the match, Ciampa announced that he needed immediate hip surgery.

With his injury seemingly almost fully healed, BWE via Ringside News has reported that "Ciampa (is) being reviewed for clear" by company officials.

Last year, the 38-year-old was finally called up to WWE's main roster, and despite a shaky start to his life on RAW, Ciampa has since picked up big wins against top stars like AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler.

Will WWE reunite Tommaso Ciampa with his former tag team partner?

With the tag team scene heating up, many WWE fans are hopeful that Ciampa will once again team up with his old friend, John Gargano.

Wrestling in the company's third brand, NXT, the pair were a part of some of the best tag team matches in recent memory. Speaking with Catch Club, Gargano was asked about a potential DIY reunion.

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

During their two-year run as a tag team, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa elevated the division to great heights, as well as capping off their run by becoming NXT Tag Team Champions.

What are your thoughts on Gargano and Ciampa potentially reuniting? Let us know in the comments section below.

