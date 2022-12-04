WWE reportedly scrapped plans for popular star's in-ring return ahead of SmackDown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE earlier this year and were finally able to work together as a unit on the main roster.

Since making her WWE return, Scarlett hasn't stepped into the ring in a televised match, despite being a popular wrestler in her own right. It appears that even though she has become well-known as a manager, the company had plans for her to make her in-ring return in a dark match.

According to a report by Fightful Select, these plans were scrapped, and the six-person match then saw Scarlett's team replaced.

The internal report of the match included Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damian Priest going up against Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan. This was later changed, and it was Legado Del Fantasma teaming up with Damian Priest against the team of Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan.

Scarlett has pushed Karrion Kross to several huge victories in WWE

Despite not being an active part of the WWE roster, Scarlett has seen her real-life husband to many huge wins in the company.

The most recent was when she assisted him in his feud against Drew McIntyre and used pepper spray to her advantage. Kross has become a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown, and his wife is one of the biggest reasons why.

This past week, it appeared that Kross was sending out a message to Rey Mysterio, who was recently attacked by his son and is currently struggling with an injury. It's unclear if this means that The Doom Walker will target Mysterio and the two men will step into a feud heading into the Royal Rumble.

