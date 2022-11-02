WWE reportedly scrapped several plans for Monday Night RAW

According to a recent report, WWE has scrapped a few plans for the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ever since Vince McMahon retired from the company, the quality of weekly shows has massively improved. Fans around social media are seemingly happy with the improved content brought on by the new regime for weekly programming.

Last night, the company had its Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW. The company has been following the spooky theme and spirit of Halloween for the past week. Over the weekend, Chucky made an appearance at Halloween Havoc.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has prepared several elements for a Halloween-themed party. However, they decided to scrap those plans. Initially, there was a pitch for a food fight involving pumpkin pies but it was turned down.

In the spirit of Halloween, RAW had a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis. In the end, Riddle ended up hitting Otis with an RKO for the win. Riddle also dressed up as Ezekiel as he wanted to team up with Elias.

Several WWE NXT Superstars wrestled at Main Event

Back in the day, NXT Superstars used to make their main roster debuts in a grand fashion like during the WWE Draft or RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania. However, the way to introduce NXT stars to the main roster has changed.

After the brand was rebooted, NXT Superstars began working on Main Event before making their way to the main roster. Even with the new regime, it seems like the new tradition isn't going anywhere.

According to Fightful Select, Von Wagner, Duke Hudson and Kiana James tapped matches for Main Event. In the past, superstars like Carmelo Hayes have wrestled on the show.

NXT Superstars wrestle on Main Event for the audience to become familiar with the development talent before their imminent debut. It will be interesting to see if these NXT performers are ready to move to the main roster in the near future.

