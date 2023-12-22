WWE reportedly signs a fourth-generation superstar who is related to a popular Bullet Club member

WWE has reportedly signed a fourth-generation wrestler related to a top Bullet Club member to a deal with the company's developmental brand, NXT.

The wrestler in question is Brogan Finlay, son of WWE legend Fit Finlay. Brogan is the brother of BC member and faction leader David Finlay, who is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Brogan has been involved in the professional wrestling industry since 2021. In mid-September, reports claimed that WWE had offered Brogan and other wrestlers a contract to be a part of the Performance Center. In November, Brogan was at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to PWInsider, Finlay has now signed with the Stamford-based company.

Fit Finlay was a part of the WWE for many years. The former United States Champion was regarded as one of the toughest men in professional wrestling. The 65-year-old works as a trainer and a coach at the Performance Center. His father, Dave Finlay Sr., and grandfather were both professional wrestlers back in the day.

David Finlay became the newest leader of the Bullet Club in 2023

Following Jay White's departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, David Finlay became the newest leader of the Bullet Club. He replaced the Switchblade in the faction and was taken under Gedo's wing.

Finlay added several new faces to his faction, including the likes of Gabriel Kidd, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Dan Moloney, a former WWE Superstar.

The 30-year-old star is a former NEVER Openweight Champion and has also won the IWGP Tag Team Championship with his former tag team partner, Juice Robinson.

After becoming the leader of the Bullet Club, Finlay formed a sub-group named "War Dogs." He stated that the faction could only bring "gold or bodies." Under Finlay's leadership, War Dogs won the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

