WWE reportedly didn't "target and politic" Cody Rhodes out of WrestleMania 40

WWE made a monumental change to WrestleMania 40 with the return of The Rock and a new match seemingly in place instead of a rematch of last year's bout between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Many fans were disheartened that the management removed Cody Rhodes from the main event after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare's status for the event is currently headed in a much different direction.

The WWE Universe is upset that The Rock is replacing Rhodes against Roman Reigns at the event. According to PWInsider, the company didn't do this to target and politic The American Nightmare out of the anticipated rematch.

"PWInsider.com is told this wasn’t done to target and politic Cody out of his main event out of malice, but out of the belief that Johnson was the best idea to make money now and respect his new position with the company’s parent company."

Moreover, The Rock has more political power over Triple H, who's been the creative leader on the main roster:

"This was a strategic move to give Johnson more political power overall and to show Endeavor’s faith in his involvement and that even Paul Levesque, who has done an admirable job as the Chief Creative Officer, would 'lose that power struggle with Johnson at this point.'"

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe reacts to these changes in the coming weeks.

