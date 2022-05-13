WWE reportedly wants to give Wes Lee a new partner following Nash Carter’s recent release

It's been a rough month for Wes Lee after his tag team partner Nash Carter was released by WWE.

Lee and Carter were better known as the tag team MSK on NXT 2.0. They seemed to be back on top when they captured the championships in a triple threat match at NXT Stand & Deliver in Dallas over WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Days later, Nash Carter was released after allegations from his soon-to-be ex-wife Kimber Lee were posted on social media during an episode of NXT 2.0. This has left Wes Lee in a bad spot as the team was forced to vacate the titles, and he's been used sparingly on television since.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Wes Lee's latest backstage segment with Nathan Frazer on WWE NXT 2.0. They implied that the company might be looking to take the two men and create a new tag team for the multi-colored brand.

"They’ll be a good team, yeah, if they put them together. And they may," Dave Meltzer said. "And it actually makes sense to do so, because it would give Frazer a good shot. In that kind of a role, in a tag team, the size thing wouldn’t work much against them." [H/T: Ringside News]

#WWENXT @WesLee_WWE can’t forget his past but the future holds new challenges, and he can only count on himself now. .@WesLee_WWE can’t forget his past but the future holds new challenges, and he can only count on himself now. #WWENXT https://t.co/ygkIb3yqom

Can Wes Lee succeed in WWE NXT as a singles act?

While Wes Lee has been known as a tag team specialist during his time in WWE NXT 2.0, he has plenty of experience in singles matches elsewhere. He has competed in IMPACT Wrestling as well as other independent promotions in recent years.

If a tag team with Nathan Frazer doesn't come to fruition, maybe WWE should let Lee have a run on his own and see what he's capable of.

The new NXT brand has been about seeing if the stars can prove themselves. One would think this is the perfect opportunity for Lee to shine and prove some doubters wrong.

Wes Lee @WesLee_WWE finally shaking how I feel like a plastic bag, drifting through the wind, trying to start again… finally shaking how I feel like a plastic bag, drifting through the wind, trying to start again…

What do you make of Lee's current situation? Do you think he's better off as a tag team in NXT 2.0? Or should they give him a chance to shine as a singles act? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

