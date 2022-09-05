WWE reportedly wants to make 2-time champion a big star like Brock Lesnar

As per the latest reports, two-time women's champion Ronda Rousey could become a special attraction in WWE like Brock Lesnar.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was recently fined and suspended after attacking an official following her match against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She invaded the SmackDown brand while under suspension and was recently involved in a confrontation with Adam Pearce on the latest episode of the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Ronda Rousey's current booking in WWE. He discussed whether the idea is for her to be a heel since she's seen as a babyface at the shows by fans.

"No, the idea is to get her to be a heel. The idea is to get her to be a heel. Here's the thing. The idea for Ronda Rousey actually is to get her to be what she was before which is to break out of the pack, mainline woman Superstar. Not just a woman on the roster who is below [Bianca] Belair and all that, which she kind of was becoming," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

He further stated that the promotion wants her to be an attraction along the lines of Brock Lesnar.

"They want to get her back to 'special attraction, big Brock Lesnar star.'"

During her initial run in WWE, the UFC Hall of Famer was a standout in the women's division due to her star power and mainstream recognition. The higher ups seemingly want her to go back to being that version of Ronda Rousey.

WWE reportedly isn't trying to make Ronda Rousey a heel

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE wants to elevate The Baddest Woman on the Planet to be a "big big star." They seemingly don't mind if she ends up being a face in the process.

"So that's the goal of what they're doing right now. The belief was that at the end, because she's [facing] Liv Morgan, [Ronda] ends up as a heel. What they're doing now isn't necessarily to make her a heel, it's to make her a big big star. If she ends up being a babyface from this, that's fine too."

Ronda Rousey's suspension was lifted after she paid her fine, which means the former women's champion is free to compete once again. We could see her face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a rematch, possibly at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

However, it remains to be seen whether attacking Adam Pearce on SmackDown will have ramifications for Rousey.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's current WWE run? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Debottam Saha