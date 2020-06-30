WWE reportedly wants WALTER on the main roster; reason why he is not interested revealed

There is a lot of speculation about the future of WALTER and the NXT UK brand.

WWE has always wanted the NXT UK Champion to move to the main roster.

As reported earlier, WWE is expected to make a big announcement soon regarding the future of NXT UK. There have been various reports doing the rounds about the status of the brand and the future of NXT UK Champion WALTER if WWE decides to shut the show for good.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that WALTER is on a guaranteed contract, and even if they cut every NXT talent, he believes the reigning champion will still get paid.

It was added that WWE has always wanted to push WALTER to the main roster, but the Austrian wrestler doesn't want a full-time move to the United States.

The fact that the Imperium leader wasn't too keen on shifting to the US was known before the pandemic began. It was reported that while WWE can get WALTER for a few appearances, he won't appear on a weekly basis. WALTER himself insisted that while negotiating his WWE deal.

WWE agreed to the terms as they wanted to him on their payroll with AEW lurking in the shadows.

Here's what was discussed during the mailbag section of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Meltzer: WALTER is on a guaranteed contract. If they cut everyone, I believe, I could be wrong, I believe that he'd still get paid, but he's not coming to this country full-time. I mean, that's his deal. I mean, they want him in this country, they want him to come to the main roster.

Alvarez: He didn't want to come here before the pandemic.

Meltzer: He can't come here now anyway. His thing is that you can hook him over for some weekends, but he's not moving here, and he's not coming here every single week. So, that was just the deal he insisted on when they signed him, and they really wanted him bad. They don't want any stone unturned of someone who can go to AEW or whatever, although I think they are less adamant about it now.

WWE will make an announcement regarding NXT UK soon, and it will be interesting to see how WWE handles the situation during the pandemic.