WWE reportedly wants world-famous footballer to appear at Crown Jewel 2023

WWE hasn't been shy of having celebrities appear on their shows and highlights their appearances on separate occasions. Now, the company seems to have its sights set on having one of the most famous footballers in the world for an appearance at Crown Jewel, Cristiano Ronaldo.

WWE has always prided itself on being unpredictable and often hails itself as a place where almost anything is possible. The unexpected usually has a way of happening, so perhaps a possible appearance from 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo can't be entirely ruled out.

Xero News reported on social media that the Stamford-based wrestling promotion has been trying to get the Al-Nassr player to appear at Crown Jewel on November 4. It was also noted that WWE has been talking about bringing on Cristiano Ronaldo for a while now.

It was further reported that the company is open to other celebrity appearances at the premium live event.

The show will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4 making it entirely possible for the football legend to make an appearance. We'll have to wait until Crown Jewel arrives to see if CR7 will show up for the sports entertainment company.

WWE officials have teased Cristiano Ronaldo making an appearance before

It seems that WWE has had the idea to have the Portuguese football player appear at one of their shows for some time now. One of the wrestling promotion's Vice Presidents has teased Cristiano Ronaldo coming onto one of their shows.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best to lace his boots in the football world and has been hailed as the Greatest of All Time. His list of accomplishments is long, and he's managed to win one of the biggest prizes in football, the Ballon d'Or, five times in his career.

CR7 made the move to the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, last year and has been doing well in the league ever since. However, during one of his games against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo would apply what looked like a headlock on an opposing player, receiving a yellow card for his actions.

WWE's Vice President and GM for the MENA region, Ali Al Jehani, chose to comment on the headlock situation. He teased Ronaldo potentially showing up at the Night of Champions premium live even in Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps this idea has reached Vince McMahon or Triple H and now the Stamford-based promotion is actively trying to make an appearance happen at Crown Jewel 2023.

