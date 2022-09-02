WWE reportedly not feeling hot about Gable Steveson right now

Gable Steveson was once considered the hottest talent to be picked up by WWE in recent times, but it seems things have dipped down since then.

After putting up an extraordinary performance at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Steveson managed to push himself onto the list of this generation's most acclaimed athletes. However, his momentum as a professional wrestler in WWE is drying out with little to no news being reported about his official debut in the company.

After signing a multi-year exclusive contract with a leading sports entertainment promotion, the hype has slowly come to a halt regarding his arrival. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that WWE is not fast-tracking Gable Steveson's debut due to poor training progress from him:

"Everything is cold on Gable Steveson. His brother is doing great and they wanted to debut him some time ago, but it hasn’t happened because reviews on his training progress haven’t been good. They were going to fast track him after he finished his last season in March, but he hasn’t even been around or talked about."

We last saw Steveson make an appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 where he ended up silencing Chad Gable as he nailed him with a suplex. It looks like we'll have to wait patiently to see how he fares once he finally makes his debut on the main roster.

Former WWE Superstar is training Gable Steveson for his debut

Gable Steveson is training right beside former WWE Superstar, Mr. Kennedy, to get ready for his imminent debut in the company.

Steveson was recruited by the sports entertainment promotion in September of last year. The renowned Gold-Medalist amateur wrestler signed one of the first college athlete deals as part of NIL. He made his first appearance at WrestleMania 37 and then, later on, was introduced by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

Gable Steveson was picked to join Monday Night RAW in the latest draft and is now training under the guidance of Mr. Kennedy. He posted a few photos of himself working with a couple of other trainees and the former United States Champion. Steveson also teased his arrival on the main roster and said that he will make his arrival in due time.

With plans to fast-forward his debut now slowed down, hopefully, he can get enough time to polish his skills in the ring before his debut. Now that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are behind the wheel of the company, we're sure that Steveson will have quite a bright future in WWE.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron