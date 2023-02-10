WWE reportedly has no WrestleMania 39 plans for former RAW Tag Team Champion

It has been reported that WWE currently has no WrestleMania 39 plans in place for controversial RAW Superstar Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro has not been in the ring since December 5th, 2022 after he was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa, effectively writing him off TV. Whilst the company has stated his absence as an injury, Riddle's legitimate reason for being away is reportedly due to him failing a drugs test.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has no storyline in place for WrestleMania, which is set to take place on April 1st and 2nd.

"Fans who are hoping to see Matt Riddle on the road to WrestleMania might want to stop reading here. WWE has zero creative plan for The Original Bro at this point in time." H/T (Ringside News)

Riddle's tag team partner Randy Orton has also been away from the ring for quite some time due to a severe back injury, with his last match being against The Usos on SmackDown this past May.

What are WWE's WrestleMania plans for AJ Styles and Randy Orton?

Like Riddle, both The Viper and The Phenomenal One are currently absent from in-ring action, with neither star set to return any time soon.

With the two former World Champions both injured, The Wrestling Blog recently reported that the company is tracking their ailments on a day-to-day basis.

"Theres no current plans for AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for this year WrestleMania as of right now. This is due because of their injuries, there’s high hopes that both can return before WrestleMania but they are taking it day by day to decide what to do."

Randy Orton and AJ Styles are no strangers to the grandest stage of them all, having gone toe-to-toe with one another at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which saw the Phenomenal One come away with the victory.

