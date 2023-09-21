WWE responds to Mustafa Ali's tweet about his departure - Reports

WWE has reacted to Mustafa Ali's tweet, stating that he is no longer working with the promotion.

Mustafa Ali took the wrestling world by storm with his latest tweet. The 37-year-old star isn't working for World Wrestling Entertainment anymore.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after Ali shared the tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful contacted WWE and was told the following about Ali's tweet:

"I'm told by WWE that Mustafa Ali saying he's no longer working with WWE is not due to any broader talent cuts."

Ali's run in the company lasted about seven years. He made his debut back in 2016 and immediately impressed fans with his high-flying skills. Despite being incredibly popular among fans, Ali wasn't heavily pushed at any point during his run, and he never won a title belt.

Ali's stint saw him taking on some of the most popular names in the company, including Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Riddle. Ali is one of the most talented stars in the wrestling business today. Many of his fans would love to see him sign with AEW in the near future. Only time will tell what's next for the talented high-flyer.

What was your immediate reaction to Ali's tweet about leaving WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star