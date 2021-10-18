WWE Retro RAW to return in January - reports

WWE will reportedly bring back the retro-themed edition of RAW in January, continuing the brand's history of throwback shows.

Wrestling Observer Live host Andrew Zarian broke the news in a brief post on his Twitter page this morning, but other details are currently unknown.

"From Source: Retro Raw is set to return in January. #WWE #WWERaw," Zarian Tweeted.

Earlier this year, Zarian reported that WWE had been planning more themed TV episodes (H/T to WrestlingNews.com), but this is the first report of a specific show.

WWE last held a nostalgia-themed episode of the red brand with RAW Legends Night in January 2021. Hulk Hogan, Sgt. Slaughter, Teddy Long (who, appropriately, booked a tag team match), and others appeared on the show. It's unclear what fans can expect from this edition of Retro RAW, but it will likely include set design and graphics from the show's past.

It's possible we may see The Undertaker's first appearance since his retirement, although he recently made it clear that he doesn't have any intention of returning to the ring in an active capacity.

Other possible legends include Booker T, Carlito, Alundra Blayze, Santino Marella, and possibly even Bret Hart - as well as the stars mentioned above.

Will the WWE legends who appear on Retro RAW stick around?

A recurring joke online is that the legends who return to WWE for various reasons (Hall of Fame inductions, Royal Rumble surprises, etc.) usually turn around and end up in other promotions. Names like Christian and Eric Bischoff have returned to WWE before they ended up in AEW in various roles.

Nikhil Kalhan @NikhilKalhan92 @AndrewZarian How many legends on this raw, will appear on dynamite a few months later. @AndrewZarian How many legends on this raw, will appear on dynamite a few months later.

For this reason, WWE fans will hope that some of the old stars who appear on Retro RAW will stay with the company moving forward.

If any more information is revealed about WWE Retro RAW, Sportskeeda Wrestling will report them as it becomes available.

